The city of Lawrenceville has launched an internal investigation into its police department, and the police chief says he has hired his own attorney. It’s unclear who is the subject of the inquiry, and neither Chief Tim Wallis nor City Manager Chuck Warbington would provide many details Wednesday. A source familiar with the investigation has told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it involves allegations of sexual harassment. Wallis said he has not harassed anyone within his department.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO