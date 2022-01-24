ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Dave's Autobody Crunch Time Player(s) of the Game(s)... Ki Kilgore, Abby Davidson

By Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 2 days ago
DAVE'S AUTOBODY CRUNCH TIME PLAYER OF THE GAME

Galesburg girls

vs. Peoria Central: Sophomore Kiarra Kilgore's all-around effort on the hardwood versus the Lions earned her the Dave's Autobody Crunch Time Player of the Game award. She had a team-high 21 points for Galesburg in the defeat.

vs. Morton: Senior Abby Davidson had a great game on the defensive end of the court against the Potters. She ended up with eight points, eight rebounds, a trio of blocks and and a pair of steals against Morton.

The Dave's Autobody Crunch Time Player(s) of the Game(s) are chosen by WGIL's Tom Meredith and Erik Gibson.

"Crunch Time" is based on exactly that. It's not a player of the game or a game MVP. It's about who stepped up at a critical point in the game and was a difference-maker. Sometimes it's one play or sometimes it's an individual who made more than one key play. It really could be anything.

