Upon approval from the SEC, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF will list on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is delaying its decision on whether to approve or disapprove the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The ETF, which was originally proposed in July 2021, was to receive SEC’s response on the 2nd of February. However, the SEC has issued a filing on the 25th of January, revealing the window to approve or reject Bitcoin-related ETF from ARK 21Shares. According to the filings, the Commission is extending the window by an additional 60 days, to the 3rd of April.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO