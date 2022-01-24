ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage awarded grant for several improvement projects

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage was awarded grant money to help pay for several improvement projects.

Hermitage will receive $337, 934 of a 2.1 million statewide grant for the following projects:

  • Roadway repaving and stormwater improvements on Concord Road, Trace Street, Meadowbrook Road and Shadyside Drive
  • A housing rehabilitation project that will see the rehabilitation of an estimated seven single-family, owner-occupied homes in the city
The money is coming from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The goal is to expand economic opportunities to low-and moderate-income people through improvements to infrastructure that impacts the health and welfare of communities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

