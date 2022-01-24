Hermitage awarded grant for several improvement projects

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage was awarded grant money to help pay for several improvement projects.

Hermitage will receive $337, 934 of a 2.1 million statewide grant for the following projects:

Roadway repaving and stormwater improvements on Concord Road, Trace Street, Meadowbrook Road and Shadyside Drive

A housing rehabilitation project that will see the rehabilitation of an estimated seven single-family, owner-occupied homes in the city

The money is coming from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The goal is to expand economic opportunities to low-and moderate-income people through improvements to infrastructure that impacts the health and welfare of communities.

