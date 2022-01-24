ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Kettering bowling ball attack suspect set for trial

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
KETTERING — A 42-year-old man accused of attacking an autistic employee at Capri Lanes with a bowling ball will go on trial in March, according to court records.

Donte J. Nevins, 42, of Dayton was indicted on two counts of felonious assault for the incident at the bowling alley on March 14. His trial is scheduled for March 28.

As the employee was behind the counter, prosecutors said Nevins threw a 16-pound bowling ball at the employee’s face.

The ball hit the employee below the eye causing two fractures, investigators said.

Prosecutors said they have surveillance video that shows the attack Nevins is accused of.

Nevins is not in custody.

Cheryl Gover
2d ago

Are You Kidding Me ? Hit Someone in the face with a bowling ball ? Wow ! Sending Prayers For The Person That got hurt ! Speedy Recovery For Him !

