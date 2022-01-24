Middlesex County's COVID cases fall 28%; Massachusetts cases plummet 25%

Middlesex County reported 21,177 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday, a 28% drop from the 29,423 cases reported the previous week, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

There were 95 coronavirus-related deaths in Middlesex County last week, up from 62 the week before.

Throughout the pandemic, the county has reported 291,711 cases and 4,323 deaths.

Neighboring counties experienced similar week-over-week declines in new cases.

New weekly COVID-19 cases declined 18.9% in Worcester County (13,229 cases, down from 16,319) and were down 26% in Norfolk County (8,710 cases, down from 11,773).

Many counties did not report during data during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, disrupting the current and previous weeks' statistics. Week-to-week comparisons are skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Statewide, new coronavirus cases totaled 109,703 last week, down 25% from the previous week's tally of 146,355 new cases. Massachusetts now ranks 20th in the nation in terms of where the coronavirus is spreading fastest on a per-person basis.

Four hundred and sixty-three Massachusetts residents were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday, up from 371 deaths the week before.

Last week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.9% from the week before, with 4,770,122 cases reported. With 2.1% of the country's population, Massachusetts had 2.3% of the country's cases in the last week. Throughout the country, 27 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Throughout Massachusetts, cases fell in 11 counties, with the sharpest declines occurring in Middlesex County; Suffolk County (12,474 cases, down from 18,970); and Essex County (10,077 cases, down from 14,576).

Massachusetts is second in the nation in terms of its share of people receiving at least one shot, with 94% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Massachusetts reported administering another 205,711 vaccine doses, including 75,666 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 217,027 vaccine doses, including 65,414 first doses. In all, Massachusetts reported it has administered more than 13.7 million total doses.

Within Massachusetts, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis are in Hampden County, with 2,133 cases per 100,000 per week; Bristol County (1,604); and Worcester County (1,593). The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

A total of 1,535,986 people in Massachusetts have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 21,402 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 70,700,678 people have tested positive and 866,540 people have died.

Massachusetts' COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday.

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,301

The week before that: 3,729

Four weeks ago: 1,750

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 188,864

The week before that: 197,883

Four weeks ago: 99,261

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 22 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.