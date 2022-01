After the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s loss at the 2022 NFL Playoffs, football fans around the country are asking the same question of the team’s veteran quarterback: is Tom Brady retiring? Brady’s second season with the Bucs came to an abrupt end on January 23, 2022, after the team’s 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The star quarterback was on the verge of victory during the Sunday divisional playoff game, rallying his team from a 27-3 deficit to tie the game in the final minute. But with moments to spare, the Rams ultimately defeated the Bucs with a 30-yard field goal...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO