Voice of the people: Democrats hate now the very things they used to do

By The Ledger
 2 days ago
The Democrats are talking about abolishing the Senate filibuster ["Filibuster isn't pretty, but it still serves a useful purpose," Jan. 16]. It seems to be too easy to filibuster under the current rules of the Senate, so "they should go back to the bad old days when men like Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina talked for more than 24 hours…."

The thing that continues to leap out at me is that all the things the Democrats now hate are the things they used when they were in power. Strom Thurmond, Democrat. Jim Crow laws, democratic.

We can thank the geniuses that wrote and enacted the Constitution that created the two houses of congress where in one, the House, states could run roughshod with their population, but the Senate would bring equality with two members per state. Big old California and New York were no more powerful than West Virginia, and Arizona.

Vote every chance you get.

Donald T. Milligan, Auburndale

