Adrian, MI

Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: Jan. 17-22

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago
Another busy week of high school sports in Lenawee County is in the book and it was an exciting week of action across the county.

Here are the list of candidates vying for Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 17. You can vote at https://poll.fm/11026589.

Tylan Waltz, Sand Creek boys basketball

While the Aggies might have gone 0-3 last week, it wasn't due to a lack of effort on Tylan Waltz.

Against Ida, Britton Deerfield and Lenawee Chritian, Waltz scored 74 points including a 43-point game against BD, one point shy of a tying a program single-game scoring record.

Lizzy Scharer, Lenawee Christian girls basketball

The Lenawee Christian girls basketball debuted in the AP poll No. 4 in Division and the Cougars proved the ranking true led by a fantastic week from Lizzy Scharer.

Scharer helped LCS top Onsted with 16 points to start the week, followed it with 14 points, five steals and five assists in a blowout against Hanover Horton and capped the week with 13 points and seven rebounds in a win against Morenci.

Xander Finkbeiner, Adrian boys bowling

The Maples' boys bowling team took on a good Monroe squad this past week and lost, but Xander Finkbeiner picked up a pair of impressive wins to get Adrian on the board.

Finkbeiner had games of 231 and 193 to give Adrian half of its points against the Trojans.

Alicia Garcia, Adrian girls bowling

The Maples girls team also fell to Monroe this week, but they still had solid games in the dual.

Alicia Garcia, while not getting an individual win for Adrian, led the Maples in pins with games of 164 and 132.

Seth Kordyzon, Lenawee United hockey

The Onsted sophomore was back in net for Lenawee and helped United win their fifth and sixth straight games.

Against Temperance Bedford, Kordyzon posted his first shutout of the season with 19 saves as Lenawee won 2-0. He followed it up with a 14 save effort against ETA Legion where United won 9-1.

Cameron Kimble, Hudson wrestling

The Tigers 189-pounder had a fantastic week as he went 6-0 with five pins.

He began the week in Onsted getting a pair of pins in a two blowouts against HIllsdale and Onsted. He followed it up with a 4-0 weekend at the Hudson Super 16 where he got three pins and won the final by a 3-1 decision.

Lukas Leonard, Madison wrestling

The Trojans freshman had a strong week on the mat, going 6-0 and winning a tournament championship.

Leonard had a pin and void against Erie Mason and Sand Creek in a pair of dual wins to start the week. The 135-pounder was then in Hudson Super 16 B tournament where he went 4-0 with three pins and a decision.

IN THIS ARTICLE
