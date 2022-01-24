ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Clarksville's girls athlete of the week for Jan. 17-22

By George Robinson, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
There were some huge performances on the basketball court last week so now you get to choose who'll capture the girls athlete of the week in Clarksville for the week of Jan. 17-22.

This week's poll includes Clarksville's Imari Berry and Northwest star Ta'Mia Scott. Scott's teammate Kayla Howell made the list as well as Northeast guard Cierra Bowser and Rossview's Sydney-James Desroches.

Vote by clicking on the image below. The poll closes at 11 a.m. Thursday. The results be announced Thursday afternoon.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com or (931) 245-0747 and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

