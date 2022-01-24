ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, IN

Portland woman found in stranger's apartment, clothing

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OuhS_0du9ScF000

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Portland woman is accused of burglarizing a local apartment.

City police on Jan. 19 were sent to the apartment, in the 300 block of West Main Street, after a woman living there she had found a stranger — later identified as 34-year-old Amber R. Newton — in her home.

The woman said she found her apartment "in complete disarray," with "clothes "strung everywhere" and "debris and trash scattered."

Newton told officers a backpack she was carrying belonged to her. However, the resident of the apartment maintained it was hers, and that woman's belongings were found in the backpack.

The woman also said Newton was wearing her clothing, and that her other possessions — including a laptop computer, books, prescription medications and a debit card — had been placed in a suitcase found in the apartment.

When Newton was searched at the Jay County jail, officer also found the apartment tenant's checkbook in her possession.

The Portland woman was charged Thursday in Jay Circuit Court with burglary, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and theft, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Jay County Prosecutor Wes Schemenaur also filed the paperwork necessary to prosecute Newton as a habitual offender.

According to one of those documents, she has been convicted of theft, fraud and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
County
Jay County, IN
City
Star City, IN
Jay County, IN
Crime & Safety
Portland, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Fraud#Gannett#Jay Circuit Court
NBC News

Russia pessimistic after U.S., NATO respond to Putin's demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
The Star Press

The Star Press

1K+
Followers
439
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy