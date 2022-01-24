ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry 'Slaps' Royal Family 'In The Face', Vows To Never Return UK As The Queen Denies Duke's Security Request

Prince Harry allegedly launched another "slap in the face" with his latest move regarding his and his family's security when they return to the United Kingdom. 

Sources told Us Weekly that the members of the Royal Firm have not taken his "power move" kindly. They reportedly see this matter as private, so they should have discussed it behind closed doors.

Queen Elizabeth II is said to be, however, "extremely understanding" of her grandson's need to assure the safety and security of his family. Even so, she has allegedly become "exhausted," adding that she is now on her limit.

Megadon
2d ago

The grand old lady must be at her wit's ends with her kids and grandkids. She probably wants to lock the gate and tell the guards to never let any of her offspring in. Her troubles verify that my decision to never have kids, made 61 years ago, was the correct decision.

Tina Landis Bradley
2d ago

Harry made the choice to step away from the Royal family. Even if that choice was pressured by his wife, he is a grown man that could have said no. Either way he shouldn't be able to come back for visits and expect the same Royal treatment since he turned his back on that life. Him and his wife went national with family personal information. That again was a choice he had the power to say NO. Yet he didn't. So until he gets his wife under control or leaves her he shouldn't get even a penny if the Royal money. That is my opinion. His wife isn't the blame for all this..he is a grown man...

killingtime345
2d ago

MEghan took Harry away from his family weather he admits it or not. she abandoned her family and didn't want him to have his family to fall to. he keeps "forgetting" he is NOT as important as his brother. Harry really believed he married just as well (if not better) than his brother but Catherine married William for LOVE Meghan married Harry for MONEY

Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British Royal Family#Us Weekly#The Royal Firm
