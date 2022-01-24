ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

SHS bowling teams finish ninth at Mel Wolf

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
The Sturgis bowling teams competed at the Mel Wolf Open this past weekend. The girl’s invitational was held on Saturday and the boys on Sunday.

Both teams finished ninth overall.

The boys finished with 2,395 total pins knocked down.

Sturgis had singles games of 825 and 830 for a 1,655 total. Christian Quirin bowled games of 168 and 180 for a 348. Caleb Henson-Bohlen bowled a 190, Drake Harker shot a 176 game. Blake Adamski rolled a 173 and Collin Claar bowled a 135.

in baker action, Sturgis rolled games of 211, 168, 200 and 161.

The girls finished ninth at the Mel Wolf Open. They knocked down 1,944 total pins and set some new personal marks as well.

The girls bowled a 761 in the opening singles game, which is a season’s high for the Lady Trojans. Lydia Boland rolled a season’s high 211 while Kaitlin Coker bowled a career-high 183. Boland finished with a 324 series, Coker rolled a 277.

Kortnie Matz bowled games of 161 and 157 for a 318, Maddison Bailey bowled games of 98 and 135 for a 233 while Donna Henson-Bohlen rolled games of 108 and 121 for a 229.

Sturgis’ singles total of 761 and 620 were combined for a 1,381 total. Following that, they rolled baker games of 153, 127, 150 and 133.

