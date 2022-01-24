ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown Revival – 'Young Man'

Out now, Young Man is the new album...

No Depression

ALBUM REVIEW: St. Paul & The Broken Bones Blend the Holy and the Humble on ‘The Alien Coast’

When Paul Janeway discovered he had a soul man’s panther scream lurking inside his body, crunching numbers for a living no longer seemed like an option. The former accountant-to-be from Birmingham, Alabama, quit his job back in 2012 to play a gig at SXSW when his boss wouldn’t give him the time off. The soul man persona was so effective that Janeway, by then dubbed St. Paul by his bandmates for his teetotalling ways, was embraced by the legendary Muscle Shoals studio band The Swampers, who invited him to be their singer on Percy Sledge’s “When a Man Loves a Woman” at the 2013 debut of the Muscle Shoals documentary.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
No Depression

ALBUM REVIEW: Maya de Vitry Brings the Intangible Closer on ‘Violet Light’

You can’t really describe love at first sight to another person, but you know it when you feel it. Maya de Vitry’s new album, Violet Light, will likely make you feel that special pang within the first few bars of its intro track, but that sense of the intangible is also the album’s primary theme. Named after the part of the light spectrum that humans cannot see (though other animals, like butterflies, can), de Vitry explores the forces that create limitations in our understanding of the world — and how that impacts our actions. Where de Vitry’s previous album, 2020’s How to Break a Fall, was a bombastic celebration of resistance, here de Vitry looks to the more intimate moments in our lives where evil — and good — reverberate.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Newspaper photo leads man to donate drums to young musician

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Clancy Gaworski never heard the sound of 13-year-old Finn Johnson’s pounding drums echoing through the streets of Livingston. It was a photograph in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle of Finn busking for money to buy a new drum set last summer that caught Clancy’s attention. He and his wife, Mary Gaworski, were reading the newspaper when he perked up and announced his plan.
BOZEMAN, MT
thefocus.news

Richard Burgi leaves Young and Restless a very wealthy man

Richard’s professional career began in the mid-1980s but now he has left his role as Ashland Locke in The Young And The Restless. Could this be Burgi retiring from acting altogether? If so, he could be walking away from his career a very wealthy man. Fans are now speculating...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘Free Nichelle’: protesters want to liberate Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols from conservatorship

In the wake of Britney Spears’ emancipation from her long-term conservatorship, some of Britney’s fans have turned their attention to the Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols. Last week a dozen protesters, a mixture of Free Britney activists and fans of Nichols, demonstrated outside the Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles, chanting “Free Nichelle!”
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’. Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives. The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jackie Robinson West Little League Scandal Chronicled in ‘One Golden Summer’ Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of the 2014 Jackson Robinson West little league baseball team’s championship run and subsequent downfall will be chronicled in the feature-length documentary “One Golden Summer.” The all-Black team from Chicago’s South Side defied expectations to win the U.S. Little League Championship, going on to face the baseball team from Seoul, South Korea, for the world title. Along the way, the team of 13 12-year-olds inspired their city and won millions of fans across the country, becoming heroic role models to Black youth. The Jackie Robinson West (JRW) team was celebrated with a ticker tape parade in Chicago, national news...
CHICAGO, IL
CLASSIX 107.9

Black Radio Pioneer Sidney Miller Jr., Has Passed Away

Sidney Miller Jr. was best known for being the founder and publisher of Black Radio Exclusive (BRE) magazine. To aspiring Black entrepreneurs and lovers of Black music, he was a true pioneer. In 1976, Sidney Miller Jr. and his wife Susan Miller, launched one of the first Black-owned magazines to solely focus on Black music. The […]
MUSIC
Sioux City Journal

Drew Minard brings Iowa cred to Broadway's big 'Music Man' revival

As the only Iowan in the cast of the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” Drew Minard has been asked more than once if “Iowa Stubborn” holds true. “I think it’s changed a bit since Meredith Willson wrote it,” he says diplomatically. Truthfully? Iowa gave him – like Willson -- the launching pad and foundation needed to follow his dream and pursue a career in show business.
IOWA STATE
No Depression

ALBUM REVIEW: John Mayall and Friends Burn Bright on ‘The Sun Is Shining Down’

The Sun Is Shining Down is the perfect title to describe the brilliant light and heat that radiates from this bluesy, rootsy, and soulful collection of songs from John Mayall. In addition to his longtime rhythm section— bassist Greg Rzab, drummer Jay Davenport, and guitarist Carolyn Wonderland — several special guests join Mayall on these songs, including guitarists Buddy Miller and Mike Campbell, violinist Scarlett Rivera, and ukulele phenomenon Jake Shimabukuro.
MUSIC
No Depression

THE READING ROOM: ‘Listening to Bob Dylan’ Puts Spotlight on the Composition

Will we ever have enough books on Bob Dylan and his music? Every other year, it seems, another thick biography lands on our shelves, filled with exhaustive, and often exhausting, detail. Such books peer under every rock Dylan ever sat upon, turning his song lyrics inside and out, looking to find clues to the songwriter’s genius in isolated words and phrases. Some books explore the relationship of Dylan’s music and philosophy, while others examine the relationship of Dylan’s music with religion. As long as Dylan continues to release new albums, the river of books that ponder his lyrics, his life, and his music will also continue to flow ceaselessly from biographers, critics, and historians.
ENTERTAINMENT
Majic 94.5

Anita Baker Celebrates Birthday, Announcing Return to Live Stage!

Anita Baker has a surprise of all surprises! Anita Baker isn’t the only one receiving gifts! As the phenomenal songstress was blessed and gifted to see another year of life, she in return gave her fans a gift by announcing her long-anticipated return to the stage. The “Sweet Love”, Detroit R&B singer took to Twitter […]
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

University Of Chicago Folk Festival Works To Adapt Again Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — How do you keep a 62-year-old folk music festival alive in the middle of a pandemic? To quote a Bob Dylan line everyone knows, the answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas went to Hyde Park find out more. Tradition, history, and creativity are the main ingredients in folk music. And University of Chicago college senior Eli Haber blends them all as he plans the university’s 62nd Annual Folk Festival – even in an Omicron surge. “It would be pretty silly to try and skip a year at this point,” Haber said. “We have a pretty...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Keyboardist Don Airey on His Years With Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features keyboardist Don Airey.  During the past 50 years, whenever a major British hard-rock or heavy-metal band needed a genius-level keyboardist, they knew they could call Don Airey. He’s the guy that Rainbow and Black Sabbath hired...
MUSIC
mycolumbuspower.com

Kanye West’s Bipolar Disorder Captured In Upcoming Doc, Producers Stopped Filming Parts To Preserve His Rep

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Superstar rapper Kanye West’s battle with bipolar disorder has been heavily documented over the past few years, from his openness to address it in music with the 2018 album ye — he gave the project the unofficial title, I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome — to even being honest about going extensive periods without taking medication.
MENTAL HEALTH

