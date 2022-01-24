Jamestown Revival – ‘Young Man’

Will we ever have enough books on Bob Dylan and his music? Every other year, it seems, another thick biography lands on our shelves, filled with exhaustive, and often exhausting, detail. Such books peer under every rock Dylan ever sat upon, turning his song lyrics inside and out, looking to find clues to the songwriter’s genius in isolated words and phrases. Some books explore the relationship of Dylan’s music and philosophy, while others examine the relationship of Dylan’s music with religion. As long as Dylan continues to release new albums, the river of books that ponder his lyrics, his life, and his music will also continue to flow ceaselessly from biographers, critics, and historians.
Comments / 0