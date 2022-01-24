Jamestown Revival – ‘Young Man’

You can’t really describe love at first sight to another person, but you know it when you feel it. Maya de Vitry’s new album, Violet Light, will likely make you feel that special pang within the first few bars of its intro track, but that sense of the intangible is also the album’s primary theme. Named after the part of the light spectrum that humans cannot see (though other animals, like butterflies, can), de Vitry explores the forces that create limitations in our understanding of the world — and how that impacts our actions. Where de Vitry’s previous album, 2020’s How to Break a Fall, was a bombastic celebration of resistance, here de Vitry looks to the more intimate moments in our lives where evil — and good — reverberate.

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO