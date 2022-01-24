ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

‘Peace, Love, & Berries’: 2022 Troy Strawberry Festival theme announced

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The theme for the 2022 Troy Strawberry Festival has been announced.

According to the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, the festival theme is “Peace, Love, & Berries.”

The festival manager said it will feature over 100 artists and crafts vendors as well as over 60 food and beverage vendors.

In 2021, the Troy Strawberry Festival Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the festival. It was set to take place on June 5 and 6, however, COVID-19 health restrictions would’ve been cost-prohibitive to the event. But this year, the festival is set to return.

This year, the festival will be held on June 4 and 5 in downtown Troy.

“The past couple years have been very tough for everyone. We’re looking forward to hosting everyone at the 2022 Troy Strawberry Festival and working to truly embody this year’s theme ‘Peace, Love, & Berries’,” said the Festival Manager, Jenna Fiegl.

