While the omicron variant continues its onslaught, a sixth Michigan hospital will receive federal assistance, at the request of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A 25-person U.S. Department of Defense medical team is heading to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing to help treat COVID-19 and other patients. It will begin working Feb. 7 and provide support for 30 days, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday, Jan. 24.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO