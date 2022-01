In March, local voters will go to the polls to select their party’s nominees for political office at the county, state and federal levels. The Republican and Democratic primary elections are scheduled for March 1, 2022. Early voting will begin Feb. 14. To win their party’s nomination, a candidate must earn more than 50% of votes in the race; if a race with three or more candidates doesn’t end with one candidate receiving more than half of the votes, a primary runoff election will be held between the top two vote recipients on May 24. The winners in each party will be on the General Election ballot in November. Find more voter information on the Denton County Elections Administration website at www.votedenton.com.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO