Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 2 days ago
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer has returned to Today in the wake of her son Russell's birth.

The Today meteorologist gave an update on her family Monday during her first day back from maternity leave.

Dreyer welcomed son Russell James, aka Rusty, with her husband, Brian Fichera, in September. The couple also have two other sons, Calvin Bradley, 5, and Oliver George, 2.

On Today, Dreyer said it's "weird" but great to be a family of five. She added, however, that she and Fichera won't be having any more children.

"After I had Ollie, it was kind of like, 'You know what? I really like this whole kid thing. I would love to have a third,'" Dreyer said. "I grew up with three, Brian grew up with three. Now, the way I feel, I'm so complete ... I'm ready to start our family. I'm ready to start doing things."

Dreyer gave birth to Rusty early and spent a week with her son in the NICU. She had nothing but praise for her son's care team on Today.

"The NICU stay for Rusty, the nurses are absolutely incredible," she said. "The NICU nurses were so sweet. There were tears flowing when we left, because even though he was only there for a week you get so attached. They're the same people you see every day."

Dreyer released her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, in October following Rusty's birth. She said at the time on Today that her son Calvin was a valuable "co-editor" on the project.

"He helped me write the whole thing," Dreyer said. "Anything he didn't understand, we changed it. Anything he thought was funny, we kept in the book. He was kind of my co-editor on this whole thing."

Dylan Dreyer
UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

