Gorgon City are revamping the ’60s with their remix of Ben Kim‘s “Somebody To Love.” Sampling from Jefferson Airplane‘s 1967 hit “Somebody To Love,” which helped soundtrack the psychedelic movement of the 1960s and has gone on to be considered one of the Greatest Songs of All Time (ranking at no. 274 of Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time), the new remix contains elements from the original track while offering Gorgon City the space to create with their own spin on the tune.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO