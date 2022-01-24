Da Vinci's works brought to life at Berlin art show

The granddaughter of Picasso, Marina Picasso, and her son, Florian Picasso, will be releasing 1,010 NFTs of a hand painted ceramic work by Picasso at a Sotheby’s auction in March, the National reported.
So far, the Picassos have been reticent to reveal exactly which work will be converted into an NFT, but Marina described the work in general terms to the National. “It’s a work that represents a face, and it’s very expressive,” she said. “It’s joyful, happy. It’s one of those objects that have been part of our life, our intimate lives—my life with my children.”
The Sotheby’s auction in March...
Comments / 0