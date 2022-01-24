ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook Goes from Bad to Worse

By Paul Robinson
DailyFx
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelling has next significant area of support in focus. A couple of weeks back when BTC/USD was trying to hold confluent support via a horizontal shelf and trend-line I said, “as long as a close below 39558 doesn’t develop then the outlook is at worst neutral, but likely...

www.dailyfx.com

insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May be Limited below $39,500 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction could stop short of $39,500 as this level may be guarded by strong technical barriers. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD surges and moves close to the resistance level of $39,000 but fails to break both the 9-day moving average and $39,000 resistance. The first digital asset is currently gaining about 1.84% since the past few hours and could stay unchanged before the end of today’s trading. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is changing hands at $37,659.26. The coin remains in the hands of the bulls but need to rise above $39,000 to escape the danger zone. Therefore, if the bulls could successfully push the price above the moving averages, the next resistance levels may be found at $42,500, $44,500, and $46,500.
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Vulnerable to Fed- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD breakout stalls at resistance – risk for exhaustion low heading into FOMC. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold...
FXStreet.com

Can the meme coins rise against Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative as all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone. Yesterday morning, the decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) continued to a new January low. The bears failed to test the $32,500 support, so the low ended up around the $32,950 mark.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Try to Stabilize

Bitcoin markets initially fell a bit on Tuesday but then turned around to show signs of life again. It is worth noting that we had formed a massive hammer on Monday, so I think at this point it is likely that we will get some type of short-term bounce. Obviously, the most important area just above is going to be the $40,000 level, which is an area where we have seen support several times, as well as resistance. I believe it will be resistance again, so it will be interesting to see whether or not we can break above there.
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pattern Break Developing Towards Big Support

EUR/USD is beginning to break down out of wedge pattern. The breakdown comes after a false breakout to the top-side. Sell-off is seen as leading to new cycle lows, 11000. The EUR/USD is in the process of breaking down out of a wedge pattern dating back two months. The bearish signaling isn’t coming without a bit of noise, though, as we saw a false breakout to the top-side during the middle of the month.
DailyFx

Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors & Commodities. Technical setups we’re tracking into the weekly / monthly / yearly open. Updated trade levels on the US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX, Bitcoin and more!. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide.
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Falls to 5-Month Low

The selloff in cryptocurrencies continued to start the week, with bitcoin falling to its lowest level since July. Ethereum was also trading in the red, hitting multi-month lows in the process. This comes as the overall global market cap in cryptos was down close to 9% at the time of writing.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Plunges But Finds Bounce

Bitcoin markets have plunged quite drastically to reach towards the $33,350 level on Monday in the latest round of panic trading. As traders continue to look at this market through the prism of “risk off” type of trading, we may have finally found an area where some of the selling may slow down. If we do see a bit of a bounce from here, I think that we will probably go looking towards the $40,000 level. The $40,000 level is an area that had been supported in the past, so one would anticipate that it should be resistance going forward. Ultimately, a hammer generally will have some value hunters coming back in, but it is not until the overall risk appetite comes down that Bitcoin can really start to take off.
DailyFx

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up

S&P 500 powerful reversal sets up recovery, for now. Nasdaq 100 bounce would be outside bullish channel. Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up The S&P 500 had a wicked drop and reverse yesterday, one that may put in a short-term low but fail to hold as a meaningful low looking out over longer time-frames. The decline off the early month record highs may indeed be the “shot across the bow” before a larger decline unfolds.
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below

EUR/USD is pressing down to the support looked at in yesterday’s US Dollar Price Action Setups. There’s a major zone of longer-term support lurking from 1.1187-1.1212 and this is an item of concern for tomorrow’s FOMC rate decision. The analysis contained in article relies on price action...
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Smashes Through Support

Bitcoin took a huge hit on Friday as the support has completely given up. The fact that the Russians are trying to ban cryptocurrency to an extent has had people freaking out in what has already been a very volatile market. At this point, Bitcoin is very likely to continue going lower, perhaps looking towards the $30,000 level. I would not be a buyer at this point, because after this type of candlestick you typically get quite a bit of follow-through.
DailyFx

EUR/USD Forecast: Key EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch

Despite closing the week on a positive note, the tone has been generally softer in the Euro, with market participants fading the recent breakout. As of now, it is really about gearing up for the next week’s Federal Reserve meeting (DailyFX will be providing live coverage) and as shown in the table below, markets are expecting an uber-hawkish Fed. However, what has been fascinating has been the US Dollar’s tame reaction to the sizeable repricing in the last two weeks, with many going from two to four rate hikes this year, with the addition of quantitative tightening by Q3.
DailyFx

Technical Trade Setups: Gold, USD/CAD and S&P 500 Levels

Near-term Technical Outlook: Trade Setups on Gold, USD/CAD & SPX500. An update on technical setups we've been tracking inthe Gold, the Canadian Dollar and the S&P 500. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter heading into the close of the week.Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetechnical setups and more.
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Outlook Turning Bearish After False Breakout

EUR/USD top-side move from wedge proving to be a false breakout. Bearish trigger about to get another leg lower started. Need to wait for full confirmation first before turning aggressively bearish. The EUR/USD is looking to confirm in the opposite direction of a failed top-side breakout from the wedge formation...
