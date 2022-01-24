ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino Cazares to Tour With Soulfly (Again)

By Axl Rosenberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear Factory’s Dino Cazares will once again play guitar for Soulfly on their upcoming U.S. tour, the band has announced. Cazares first played with the Max Cavalera-lead project this past summer, replacing longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo, who left under less-than-amicable circumstances. Says Cavalera in a press release:. “Soulfly...

MetalSucks

Testament Part Ways With Drummer Gene Hoglan

Testament are parting ways with drummer Gene Hoglan. First off, we are beyond grateful to have had Gene Hoglan ”Official Page” behind our drum throne for ten years, several albums and countless tour dates. Unfortunately, our brother Gene’s additional tours and solo endeavors in 2022 conflict insurmountably with Testament’s rescheduled dates after two years of lost time due to the pandemic. Rather than Testament having to reschedule upcoming dates (yet again) or Gene having to cancel his own plans, we have decided to amicably part ways. We understand that this announcement will cause some disappointment but rest assured: There is no drama, only the best of vibes between us. As Gene embarks upon a new chapter, we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for bringing the most powerful drum beats to Testament and heavy metal. We have no doubt he will continue to bring it as only he can. Gene Hoglan will always be family and we ask all of you to join us in wishing him only the best of luck going forward!
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Allegaeon Debut New Song and Video “Of Beasts and Worms”

Progressive melo-death marauders Allegaeon have released a new single from their forthcoming album, Damnum. It’s called “Of Beasts and Worms,” and it’s some fuckin’ A++++ WDBWA-level shit. There’s a few different semi-obvious influences here including Opeth, Soilwork, and a version of Insomnium from another reality in which Insomnium have had a fire lit under their collective ass. Seriously, there’s just nothing to complain about here. Great stuff.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Static-X Reschedule Tour with Fear Factory; Both Bands Plotting New Albums This Year

Static-X have pushed back their North American tour with Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid due to “uncertainty around travel restrictions, the extreme rise in current cases, as well as the quarantine mandates for those who test positive” that the band believes will lead to date cancelations once the tour is in progress. The tour, which had been scheduled to kick off in February, will now take place during the same time period in 2023.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Ghost Announce New Album, Impera and First Single, “Call Me Little Sunshine”

After months of teasing, Ghost have finally announced the name of their new album — Impera — and dropped its first official single, “Call Me Little Sunshine.”. A new song called “Hunter’s Moon” arrived this past fall as part of the Halloween Kills soundtrack. That track will also be included on Impera, but “Call Me Little Sunshine” serves as the official album campaign launch.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Vein.fm Post New Track, “Fear in Non Fiction” Featuring Thursday’s Geoff Rickly

Vein.fm, formerly known as Vein, have dropped another single from their forthcoming album, This World Is Going To Ruin You, which will arrive on March 4. Its first single, “The Killing Womb,” arrived in early January, and now a new track has appeared called “Fear in Non Fiction” that features a guest vocal spot from Thursday’s Geoff Rickly.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Kontusion (Repulsion, Mammoth Grinder) announce debut EP & tour

Kontusion is the new collaborative death metal project of guitarist/vocalist Mark Bronzino (Mammoth Grinder, Iron Reagan, Ghostemane) and drummer Chris Moore (Repulsion, Coke Bust, The Rememberables), and they're self-releasing their self-titled debut EP on March 25. The first single is the truly gruesome "Rotting with Sickness," which you can hear below (via Decibel).
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Shinedown Announce New Album, Release First Single

Shinedown will release a new album, Planet Zero, on April 22 via Atlantic Records, the band announced today. You can stream the title track below. “If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said….welcome to PLANET ZERO.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

New Ghost Album to Feature Opeth Guitarist

Great news for fans of Swedish metal that’s highly influenced by ’70s proto-metal: Ghost’s forthcoming album, Impera, will feature longtime Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson. Ghost mastermind Tobias “Papa Emeritus” Forge revealed the news as part of a new interview with Full Metal Jackie:. Your...
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Extinction A.D. Release New Single “Mastic”

US metal band Extinction A.D. have unveiled their seething new single ‘Mastic’, taken from the upcoming album, Culture of Violence, due March 18 via Unique Leader. Watch the video to “Mastic” below. Pre-order Culture of Violence here. On the new single, the band comment:. “Choosing to...
MASTIC, NY
