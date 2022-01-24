ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Want a free dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme? Donate blood

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bobby Stilwell
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9m97_0du9N6oO00

( WHNT ) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and Krispy Kreme has found a tasty way to help alleviate what the American Red Cross is calling “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”

From Jan. 24-31, simply donate blood and bring proof of your donation to a participating Krispy Kreme location for a free dozen of the company’s famous original glazed donuts. That proof can be a donor band or sticker or a digital pass on your donor app — it just needs to show when you donated.

While Krispy Kreme is encouraging donations to the American Red Cross, the company said any blood donation to any organization will qualify for the promotion as long as it’s made between Jan. 24 and 31.

Nation facing blood shortage crisis, Red Cross says

Visit the Krispy Kreme website and enter your ZIP code at the bottom of the page to see if your location is participating.

To see if you’re eligible to give blood with the American Red Cross, click here . To schedule your blood donation with the American Red Cross, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Stores opening later, closing earlier due to omicron

(WCMH) — Grocery stores across the country are opening later, closing earlier, and eliminating 24-hour operations as they struggle with staff shortages due to the spread of COVID-19. Sierra King says she is disappointed she can’t go to the grocery store after a late night of work. “I would say they are closing at 10 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are grocery shelves so empty …again?

(WCMH) — It’s now almost two years since toilet paper began disappearing from store shelves, as the pandemic first hit. For the past year, things were getting better….until now. Many shoppers are asking what’s going on. “Basically you are not finding anything, or you gotta get...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting

Columbus police continue to investigate a shooting on the city’s east side that left one person dead. Police identify man killed in east Columbus shooting. Rick Carfagna leaving Ohio House for state Chamber …. Fairfield County unveils tool to report COVID-19 …. New industrial park planned. Home COVID-19 test...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donation#Donate Blood#Doughnut#Food Drink#Whnt#The American Red Cross#Visit The Krispy Kreme
phl17.com

Classic Local Bakery hits the mark with fresh baked pies

Since the mid-eighties, Beiler’s has been a fixture in Reading Terminal Market. The Bakery is known for its fresh made doughnuts but it’s pies have their own loyal following. “We bake these pies off here and like the pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie and the shoo-fly pie,” said...
READING, PA
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSAW

Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily’s Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin. The bags of peppermint--flavor baking chips, were a limited holiday seasonal offering sold exclusively at Walmart stores. Lily’s discovered the error after consumers reported finding white...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX2Now

Second area Walmart closing for pandemic cleaning

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Walmart location on Michigan Ave is closing today to allow. cleaning crews to sanitize the building. The temporary closure is part of a. corporate program to clean the stores. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive...
ARNOLD, MO
The Blade

Cheap Eats: Bone Appétit at Three Dog Bakery

Cheap Eats isn’t just for humans, in our opinion. Why shouldn’t we seek the best $10-and-under deals for our furry friends, too?. So my Cheap Eats partner and producer Phillip Kaplan brought his dog, Aero, a 4-year-old Border Collie and Blue Heeler, to Three Dog Bakery to reward the handsome collie for always being a good boy.
TOLEDO, OH
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
WKRC

Rat infestation forces company to recall all of its produced food

A company had to recall all of the food it makes due to a rodent infestation. Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. announced the massive food recall in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination caused by the rodent infestation. The two companies recalled all the food they sold up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandusky Register

2 popular area restaurants temporarily closing

Two area restaurants on Monday announced they would hit the pause button on operations for various reasons:. Danny Boy's Sandusky will be closed this week due to severe staffing shortages along with a couple staff members testing positive over this last weekend. The safety and well-being of our staff and...
SANDUSKY, OH
WAND TV

Walgreens set to roll out free N95 masks

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Walgreens is set to start offering free N95 masks to the public this week, according to a report from NBC Chicago. The first stores are expected to have them available for distribution Friday. This comes as the U.S. government announced it is making 400 million masks available at no cost to the public during the week of Jan. 24.
BGR.com

USDA frozen pizza recall means you need to check your fridge now

Products that might be contaminated with pathogens are routinely recalled, but that isn’t the only reason to pull food products from store shelves. Sometimes, the food items come in the wrong kind of packages that do not list all the ingredients in the product. That sort of mistake can have fatal consequences, as people suffering from various allergies might consume a product thinking it doesn’t contain an ingredient they’re allergic to. As a result, companies issue recalls for mislabeled products. That’s the case with the Kettle River Products chicken alfredo pizza recall.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy