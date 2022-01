TYLER, Texas — Vehicle burglaries are on the rise within apartment complexes all throughout Tyler once again. Those living at The Arbors on Chimney Rock, located at 323 Chimney Rock Dr., were advised to be on the look-out for a group of people committing vehicle burglaries in the early morning. The group will pull-up to a car and one individual will look into parked cars for any items left out in the open.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO