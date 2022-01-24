Wall Street's billionaire soap opera gets messier

Activision Blizzard has been in hot water for a while now as the shady side of the Fortune 500 company has come to light. Allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment led to a pile of lawsuits, studio heads stepping down, employee strikes, and fan protests. The company as a whole has been called out for its toxic workplace culture, but particular scrutiny has been placed on CEO Bobby Kotick, who came under fire in a Wall Street Journal report back in November. The report revealed documentation showing that he potentially knew about many of the allegations of employee misconduct, but kept that information hidden from the board of directors even when regulators began investigating Activision Blizzard back in 2018. Kotick responded with a statement in which he claimed the WSJ article was misleading and that "anyone who doubts my conviction to be the most welcoming, inclusive workplace doesn't really appreciate how important this is to me." The scandal became more complicated after reports revealed that Activision Blizzard has actively tried to hide the number of people who have been either terminated or reprimanded for misconduct in the last year. Despite numerous calls for the CEO to step down, however, Kotick has managed to keep a tenuous grasp on the company's reins.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO