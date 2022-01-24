ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street's billionaire soap opera gets messier

By Dan Primack
 2 days ago
The backroom fight between Apollo Global Management co-founders Leon Black and Josh Harris has tumbled out into the open, providing plenty of free material to the writers of Wall Street soap operas like "Billions" and "Succession." Why it matters: This is shaping up to become the messiest fight in...

Wall Street Journal Reveals Bobby Kotick's Shady Plan

Activision Blizzard has been in hot water for a while now as the shady side of the Fortune 500 company has come to light. Allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment led to a pile of lawsuits, studio heads stepping down, employee strikes, and fan protests. The company as a whole has been called out for its toxic workplace culture, but particular scrutiny has been placed on CEO Bobby Kotick, who came under fire in a Wall Street Journal report back in November. The report revealed documentation showing that he potentially knew about many of the allegations of employee misconduct, but kept that information hidden from the board of directors even when regulators began investigating Activision Blizzard back in 2018. Kotick responded with a statement in which he claimed the WSJ article was misleading and that "anyone who doubts my conviction to be the most welcoming, inclusive workplace doesn't really appreciate how important this is to me." The scandal became more complicated after reports revealed that Activision Blizzard has actively tried to hide the number of people who have been either terminated or reprimanded for misconduct in the last year. Despite numerous calls for the CEO to step down, however, Kotick has managed to keep a tenuous grasp on the company's reins.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hedge Fund Titan Bill Ackman Buys $1.1B in Netflix Stock: “We Are All-In on Streaming”

Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman told shareholders Wednesday that his firm as been scooping up shares in streaming giant Netflix, making his firm one of the top 20 shareholders in the company. Ackman said that his firm has purchased 3.1 million Netflix shares so far, which would be worth more than $1.1 billion, as of writing. While Ackman is known as an activist investor (he famously succeeded in convincing fast-food giant Wendy’s to spin off donut and coffee chain Tim Horton’s), the Netflix buying spree appears to be value-based. “The opportunity to acquire Netflix at an attractive valuation emerged when...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Delivery company Gopuff reportedly hires bankers for IPO

GoBrands Inc., which does business under the name Gopuff, has hired bankers about an initial public offering roughly six months after the Philadelphia-based grocery and liquor delivery company was valued at about $15 billion. The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley in preparation to go public, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters. The IPO comes after the company raised $1 billion from Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and the Softbank Vision Fund 1 in late July. Gopuff said on Dec. 23 it has expanded into nearly 600 fulfillment locations with a team of 10,000 people that deliver 4,000 products to more than 1,000 cities in the U.S. and Europe.
BUSINESS
Scoop: Airbnb policy vet goes crypto

Chris Lehane, a top Airbnb exec and former Clinton administration official, tells Axios Pro Fintech Deals he plans to join the leadership team of a crypto venture-capital fund next month. Why it matters: The move by Lehane is a sign of the growing allure the crypto world holds for tech...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Two Wall Street’s favourite oil stocks for 2022

Wall Street is increasingly turning positive on oil stocks. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley boosted their Brent oil projections. ConocoPhillips & Devon are top oil stocks worth keeping a close eye on. Wall Street is progressively turning positive on oil stocks after years of negativity, with a growing number of...
STOCKS
UBS to buy robo-advisor Wealthfront for $1.4 billion

UBS, a Swiss bank and one of the world's larger wealth managers, on Wednesday said it will buy U.S. robo-advisor Wealthfront for $1.4 billion in cash. Why it matters: Big banks continue to buy fintech companies in order to expand their client offerings, although robo-advising has almost become table stakes at this point.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Stock Gets Lift After Hedge-Fund Manager Bill Ackman Buys More Than $1 Billion Worth of Shares

Netflix shares — after dropping 30% over the past week — rose more than 4% in after-hours trading Wednesday after Bill Ackman, head of the Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund, disclosed that his firm had bought more than $1 billion worth of the streamer’s stock. Starting last Friday (Jan. 21) and over the next several days, Pershing acquired more than 3.1 million shares of Netflix, “making us a top-20 shareholder in the company,” Ackman wrote in a letter to the hedge fund’s investors. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial news, and more. The hedge fund...
STOCKS
Deadline

Netflix Stock Jumps As Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Reveals Stake In Streamer

Netflix rose handily in after-hours trading Wednesday following news that Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital has acquired more than 3.1 million shares to become a top-20 stockholder. He bought on a big dip. The streamer’s stock has been killed since its fourth-quarter earnings report last week, and amid a series of broad market selloffs tied to interest rate jitters. Investors reacted negatively to Q4 subscriber growth and management guidance. In Pershing Square’s letter to shareholders today, Ackman called that an “opportunity to acquire Netflix at an attractive valuation.” The shares closed down 1.8% but reversed course after hours, up nearly 5%. “We...
STOCKS
The bad behind Better.com's SPAC deal

Vishal Garg will be CEO of home mortgage lender Better.com if and when it goes public via SPAC, despite having laid off around 900 employees via Zoom and then trashing many of them via an "anonymous" social media account. But Garg's level of control remains in flux, due to a side letter agreement with SoftBank.
ECONOMY
Sportico

Bally’s Corp. Chairman’s Hedge Fund Makes $2.07 Billion Takeover Offer

New York hedge fund Standard General, founded by Bally’s Corp. chairman Soohyung Kim, has offered to buy the rest of the casino and gambling company’s outstanding shares at a $2.07 billion valuation. Already the largest shareholder in Bally’s (NYSE: BALY), Standard General is offering to purchase the remaining 42.96 million shares at $38.00, a 30% premium on its closing price on Monday. Bally’s shares are up 24% Tuesday morning on the news. Formerly Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Bally’s owns and operates more than a dozen casinos, and is looking to navigate a hyper-competitive U.S. sports betting industry. That’s proved tough for a...
GAMBLING
