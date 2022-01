Zooming in to court: NASCAR Holdings Inc. was in front of the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday asking justices to strike a $550,000 tax bill, arguing the state assessed unconstitutionally. Most of the dispute involves taxes owed on races broadcast to Ohio fans. While NASCAR believes it should only be taxed on events held in Ohio, the state says the broadcast revenue that NASCAR receives from Fox and other outlets is from intellectual property and subject to Ohio’s commercial activity tax, Laura Hancock reports.

