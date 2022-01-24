The growth of the U.S. job market

- Average annual wage: $58,400 - Average hourly wage: $28.08 - Total employment: 29,640 Ohio’s job market is thriving, partially thanks to its reputation as a low-cost place to do business. Those with IT qualifications will have a range of companies to consider when planning their careers and should enjoy their salary dollars going further with the state’s low cost of living. This story originally appeared on Twingate and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO