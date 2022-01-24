Jefferies Cuts Netflix Price Target By 44%
Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz downgraded Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $415, down from $737, suggesting an 11% upside. Uerkwitz sees...www.benzinga.com
Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz downgraded Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $415, down from $737, suggesting an 11% upside. Uerkwitz sees...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0