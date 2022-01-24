ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Area Police Blotters —Jan. 3-17

By Kate Hill
 2 days ago
Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Isaac J Camp, 24, of Bouckville, was arrested Jan. 3 in Bouckville and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Kelly M Christian, of Earlville, was arrested Jan. 4 in Earlville and charged with issuing a bad check.

Devin J McDonald, 23, of Oneida, was arrested Jan. 5 in Oneida and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree.

Nicole A Havener, 40, of Oneida, was arrested Jan. 7 in Oneida and charged with failing to appear in court.

Kirk B Kinville, 30, of Fulton, was arrested Jan. 7 in Oswego and charged with failing to appear in court.

Charles J Coursen, 35, of Worcester, was arrested Jan. 8 in Wampsville and charged with failing to appear in court.

Richard L Wooden, 35, of Oneida, was arrested Jan. 10 in Oneida and charged with disobeying a mandate of a court in the second degree.

Shannonlee French, 49, of Cazenovia, was arrested Jan. 10 in Wampsville and charged with violating probation.

Floyd V Curtis Jr, 34, of Durhamville, was arrested Jan. 12 in Oneida and charged with violating probation.

Christopher M Barcomb, 36, of Oneida, was arrested Jan. 12 in Oneida and charged with violating probation.

Samantha E Sheedy, 20, was arrested Jan. 12 in Oneida and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Adam C Williams, 37, of Rome, was arrested Jan. 12 in Oneida and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Tiffany L Morey, 31, of Oneida, was arrested Jan. 12 in Oneida and charged with five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Dylan M Loper, 26, of Rome, was arrested Jan. 13 in Wampsville and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Justin J Ball, 36, of Verona, was arrested Jan. 14 in Lenox and charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC at or above .08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and a speed violation.

Carrie L Curtis, 39, of Bouckville, was arrested Jan. 16 in Bouckville and charged with failing to appear in court.

Dakota Matthew Lolar, 22, of Georgetown, was arrested Jan. 16 in Georgetown and charged with failing to appear in court.

Annmarie N Hatch, 23, of Oneida, was arrested Jan. 16 in Hamilton and charged with failing to appear in court.

Harry M Cudak, 33, of Munnsville, was arrested Jan. 16 in Munnsville and charged with failing to appear in court.

