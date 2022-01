When a company announces that they’re cutting funding for something, that basically means the end of that program more or less. Well, it looks like that’s what’s happening with YouTube Originals as the company announced they are reducing funding for this programming except for two categories, namely YouTube Kids and Black Voices. Instead, they are focusing their energies (and their money) on creators and other user-generated content, particularly short-form videos on YouTube Shorts. We now have to say goodbye to something that didn’t really take off.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO