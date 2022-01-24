ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Preview For Navient

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Navient will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.86. Navient bulls will hope to hear the...

Benzinga

Edwards Lifesciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Edwards Lifesciences missed estimated earnings by 7.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.55, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Benzinga

Recap: Cohen & Steers Q4 Earnings

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cohen & Steers beat estimated earnings by 20.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Benzinga

Recap: ServiceNow Q4 Earnings

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ServiceNow beat estimated earnings by 2.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $364.00 million...
Benzinga

Recap: Ameriprise Financial Q4 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameriprise Financial beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $6.15 versus an estimate of $5.7, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Benzinga

Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: $17.7B Revenue Beats Estimates, Production & Delivery Totals And More

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $17.7 billion, up 65% year-over-year. The total beat a consensus estimate of $16.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Automotive revenue made up $16 billion of the total and was up 71% year over year.
Benzinga

Western Alliance Bancorp's Earnings Outlook

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Western Alliance Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the...
Benzinga

Univest Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Univest Financial missed estimated earnings by 3.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.61, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Benzinga

CACI International: Q2 Earnings Insights

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CACI International missed estimated earnings by 15.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.83 versus an estimate of $4.52, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $17.00 million...
Benzinga

Recap: Plexus Q1 Earnings

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Plexus missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.88 versus an estimate of $1.12, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $12.90 million from the...
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $6.03 billion before the opening bell. McDonald's shares rose 0.9% to $251.99 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA)...
Benzinga

Recap: Unifi Q2 Earnings

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Unifi missed estimated earnings by 81.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $38.63 million from the...
Benzinga

Recap: LendingClub Q4 Earnings

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:06 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $186.33 million from the...
