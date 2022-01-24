ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Outlook For QCR Holdings

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that QCR Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.73. QCR Holdings bulls will hope to...

Freeport-McMoRan Q4 profit tops $1 billion

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $1.11 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $708 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed to $6.16 billion from just under $4.5 billion. Adjusted profit in the latest quarter totaled 96 cents a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of 97 cents a share and revenue of $6.44 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, the copper producer expects 2022 capital expenditures of $4.7 billion, including $2 billion for major mining projects, up from $2.1 billion in 2021, including $1.25 billion for major mining projects. The company described its operational and market outlook for 2022 as "favorable." Shares of Freeport-McMoRan rose 3.2% in premarket trades.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 13.7% to $2.33 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares rose 9.71% to $530.66. ServiceNow’s trading volume hit 245.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
MarketAxess Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MarketAxess Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Recap: RLI Q4 Earnings

RLI (NYSE:RLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RLI beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $31.56 million from the...
United Rentals: Q4 Earnings Insights

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 9.97%, reporting an EPS of $7.39 versus an estimate of $6.72, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
Recap: Ameriprise Financial Q4 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameriprise Financial beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $6.15 versus an estimate of $5.7, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
CACI International: Q2 Earnings Insights

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CACI International missed estimated earnings by 15.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.83 versus an estimate of $4.52, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $17.00 million...
Looking Into Snowflake Inc. Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Snowflake Inc. Class A Common Stock's (NYSE:SNOW) short percent of float has fallen 22.94% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.91 million shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Axis Capital Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 54.35%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $1.38, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Recap: ServiceNow Q4 Earnings

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ServiceNow beat estimated earnings by 2.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $364.00 million...
Alerus Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alerus Financial beat estimated earnings by 35.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $5.34 million...
Recap: Cohen & Steers Q4 Earnings

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cohen & Steers beat estimated earnings by 20.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
Covenant Logistics Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Covenant Logistics Group beat estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.05, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
Recap: MKS Instruments Q4 Earnings

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MKS Instruments beat estimated earnings by 5.59%, reporting an EPS of $3.02 versus an estimate of $2.86, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
STMicroelectronics Tops Q4 Consensus; Issues Positive Q1 Outlook

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9.9% year-on-year to $3.56 billion, beating the consensus of $3.46 billion. Sales to OEMs remain unchanged, and Distribution sales improved 38.7% Y/Y. Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) revenue rose 28.6% Y/Y to $1.23 billion. Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group (AMS)...
Recap: Celestica Q4 Earnings

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Celestica beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $125.00 million from the...
