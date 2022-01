Following the trend of big-time streamers returning to Fortnite, Tfue and Symfuhny recently paired up together to rekindle an old flame with Fortnite Chapter 3. If you’re only familiar with Tfue and Symfuhny from the last year or so, then you probably won’t even know that they rose to prominence via Fortnite in their early days. Tfue was one of the scene’s biggest stars, and Symfuhny’s building and editing skills were legendary!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO