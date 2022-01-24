VOTE for Colorado’s January Teacher of the Month: Teacher Tuesday

It's a question most parents ask themselves at one point or another as their kids start to get older, "when can I leave my kids home alone?" Here's the answer we found. Childcare isn't just expensive, it's hard to find good people that you trust with your kids. So wondering when you can leave your kids at home is a thought that will no doubt cross your mind at some point as a parent. This is going to make me sound ancient, but I honestly can't remember how old I was when I stayed home alone for the first time. I know I was younger because I was sick, or at least pretending to be sick, so I stayed home from school. I just can't recall at what age that happened. I'll use this line that I'm sure you've heard a thousand times, "things were different back then," right? My dad was a single dad and raised my younger brother and I on his own, and there were times when we had to stay home and he still had to go to work so he made the decision, and we both made it through without any crazy stories to share.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO