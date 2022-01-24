ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

First Busey's Earnings: A Preview

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that First Busey will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.55. First Busey bulls will hope to...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Freeport-McMoRan Q4 profit tops $1 billion

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income increased to $1.11 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $708 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed to $6.16 billion from just under $4.5 billion. Adjusted profit in the latest quarter totaled 96 cents a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of 97 cents a share and revenue of $6.44 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Looking ahead, the copper producer expects 2022 capital expenditures of $4.7 billion, including $2 billion for major mining projects, up from $2.1 billion in 2021, including $1.25 billion for major mining projects. The company described its operational and market outlook for 2022 as "favorable." Shares of Freeport-McMoRan rose 3.2% in premarket trades.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 13.7% to $2.33 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million. ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) shares rose 9.71% to $530.66. ServiceNow’s trading volume hit 245.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Flex: Q3 Earnings Insights

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flex beat estimated earnings by 35.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.37, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $101.00 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#First Busey S Earnings#Buse#Eps#First Busey
Benzinga

Recap: Aspen Technology Q2 Earnings

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aspen Technology missed estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.29, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: RLI Q4 Earnings

RLI (NYSE:RLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RLI beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $31.56 million from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Edwards Lifesciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Edwards Lifesciences missed estimated earnings by 7.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.55, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CACI International: Q2 Earnings Insights

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CACI International missed estimated earnings by 15.27%, reporting an EPS of $3.83 versus an estimate of $4.52, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $17.00 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Ledger-Enquirer

McDonald’s Earnings Preview: the Must-Know Levels Ahead of Q4 Report

In a busy week of earnings reports, McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is set to report for Q4 on Thursday before the open. At this week’s low, the Chicago burger giant's shares were down 8.9% from the all-time high set on Jan. 4. That seems like a big move for what’s supposed to be a slow-moving stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

United Rentals: Q4 Earnings Insights

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Rentals beat estimated earnings by 9.97%, reporting an EPS of $7.39 versus an estimate of $6.72, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Meritage Homes: Q4 Earnings Insights

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Meritage Homes beat estimated earnings by 2.97%, reporting an EPS of $6.25 versus an estimate of $6.07, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Covenant Logistics Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Covenant Logistics Group beat estimated earnings by 1.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.05, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ameriprise Financial Q4 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameriprise Financial beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $6.15 versus an estimate of $5.7, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: $17.7B Revenue Beats Estimates, Production & Delivery Totals And More

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported fourth-quarter revenue of $17.7 billion, up 65% year-over-year. The total beat a consensus estimate of $16.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Automotive revenue made up $16 billion of the total and was up 71% year over year.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Washington Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Washington Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Axis Capital Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axis Capital Holdings beat estimated earnings by 54.35%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $1.38, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Alerus Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alerus Financial beat estimated earnings by 35.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.53, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $5.34 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cohen & Steers Q4 Earnings

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cohen & Steers beat estimated earnings by 20.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Western Alliance Bancorp's Earnings Outlook

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Western Alliance Bancorp will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy