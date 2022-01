Raytheon Technologies (RTX) delivered better than expected 2021 results in its earnings release with EPS coming in at $4.27 (non-GAAP). This exceeded my expectations from my article one year ago, where I predicted $3.54/share. Margins improved beyond my expectations at all 4 segments even though total segment sales were about in line with my forecast. Overall results were also helped by an unusually low effective tax rate of 15.5% as the company enjoyed one-time benefits associated with restructuring.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 20 HOURS AGO