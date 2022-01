Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was running almost 7% higher at one point on Wednesday morning before giving back more than half of its gains by early afternoon. The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency was thrust into the spotlight again recently after McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) responded to Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who wrote “I want a fry,” on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) with an image of the popular meme with a French fry.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO