Fayetteville, NY

West Genesee boys bowlers get upset of Fayetteville-Manlius

By Phil Blackwell
 2 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At 2-9 on the season, the West Genesee boys bowling team, at least in theory, had little reason to think it could keep up with 8-3 Fayetteville-Manlius in last Friday’s match.

But the Wildcats’ familiarity with Solvay Recreation Alleys, combined with the Hornets’ struggles, led to a 2-1 victory and a major highlight of WG’s season.

Alex Bigelow, with games of 170 and 161, produced a 475 series, tops among individuals, while Shane Palmieri had a 419 series and Brian Mahoney a 405 series.

They each beat F-M’s top series of 393 from Ryan Yenny, whose game of 163 was the best of any Hornets individual as Ian Palmieri, with a 369 series, gave WG further depth.

Earlier in the week, the Wildcats had lost three times, including a 3-0 defeat to F-M at Green Lakes where Bigelow was spectacular in his third-game 257 that was part of a 614 series.

Mahoney, improving with each game, closed with a 205 and had a 563 set as Lorelai Leskoske’s 199 finished a 554 set. But F-M got a 729 series and 267 game from Adam Koss as Michael Nanno shot a 718 series and high game of 257.

Back home, WG lost, 3-0, to Baldwinsville as Bigelow’s 433 series trailed a 478 set from Hunter Garrett and 476 set from Jordan Sevigny.

It was closer against Cicero-North Syracuse, but the Northstars edged the Wildcats 2-1. Leskoske’s 461 series and Bigelow’s 434 series both topped the 416 set posted by C-NS’s Jonathan Artz.

Syracuse, NY
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

