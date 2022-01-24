ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MICHELIN TITLE SPONSOR OF ARGENTINA GP

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelin will be the title sponsor for the 2022 Argentina GP on April 1-3rd at the Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo and named the Gran Premio Michelin® de la República Argentina. Michelin has been the official, sole tyre supplier to the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle...

