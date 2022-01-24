MICHELIN TITLE SPONSOR OF ARGENTINA GP

Mercedes technical director James Allison has predicted that some Formula 1 teams will have “painful seasons” as they struggle to adapt to overhauled regulations.In a bid for more competitive and exciting racing, F1 have revamped car and aerodynamic rules ahead of the 2022 season.Teams have been forced to entirely redesign their vehicles, with the scale of the changes required leaving Allison fearing that some constructors may have got their preparation “badly wrong”.“The ruleset is not only enormous - the regulations are about twice the size of what’s preceded them - but they’re all almost entirely different from what came before...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO