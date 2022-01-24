ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Preview: United Microelectronics

 2022-01-25
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Microelectronics will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.21. United Microelectronics bulls will hope to...

