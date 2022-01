In his sensational rookie season, Ja’Marr Chase took the NFL by storm. Chase — the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — hauled in 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns and is the clear front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chase joined his former LSU teammate Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, and the duo led the Bengals to the AFC North title, and they are now one win away from making it to the Super Bowl.

