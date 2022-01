GTA Online has grown exponentially over the years with new players arriving frequently and immersing themselves in everything that the series has to offer. One particular aspect that players will need to get used to is overhearing other players online who are talking into their mic or shouting through it. Either way, there is benefits and drawbacks to the usage of mics in the experience as with any online modes in games and sometimes it can become a little frustrating overhearing the mics all the time. This guide article will take you through the process of how to mute players in GTA Online.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO