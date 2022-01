The Friends of the Franklin County Public Library has announced plans to renew one of its most popular fund-raisers in early March. “With so much going on with COVID-19 right now, I’m not really sure we want to be doing Bingo in January or February,” Friends President Nicole Stokes said in discussing plans for the event. “Right now, we’re going to look at possibly doing it on Thursday, March 3 with hopes that the virus impacts will have slowed.”

