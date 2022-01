Warzone fans were left puzzled after an in-game bounty contract paid out one team an insane $120,000 to each player rather than the usual amounts. Warzone players have become quite accustomed to encountering obscure bugs during games. From the map refusing to load to controversial invisible skin issues, as well as a Gulag glitch that allows players to run around the 1v1 arena – these are just a few examples of what to expect when playing Caldera.

