NHL

Stars' Rhett Gardner: Elevated to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gardner was promoted from AHL Texas to the taxi squad...

www.cbssports.com

Rhett Gardner
CBS Sports

Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Joins taxi squad

Bunnaman was recalled to the Flyers' taxi squad Monday. Phildelphia's forward compliment has been beset by injuries of late, which could see Bunaman added to the active roster prior to puck drop of Monday's matchup with Dallas. In his previous eight games this year, the 23-year-old center has generated zero points, six shots and 11 hits while averaging 9:48 of ice time. If Bunnaman does suit up against the Stars, it will almost certainly be in a bottom-six role where he figures to offer minimal fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adam Huska: Recalled to taxi squad

Huska was reassigned from AHL Hartford to the taxi squad Monday. Huska has posted a 4-5-2 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage for AHL Hartford this season. The 24-year-old has gone 2-1-0 since he was reassigned to the AHL on Jan. 1. His last NHL appearance was his debut against Colorado on Dec. 8.
NHL
The Hockey News

IIHF to Allow Teams to Carry Taxi Squads at Olympics

With the threat of COVID-19 continuing to linger over the sporting world, the IIHF has reportedly made the decision to prepare contingency plans for nations as they head to Beijing for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. According to a report from TSN's Darren Dreger on Monday morning, the IIHF will...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/25/22

Eight games are on the slate tonight in the NHL, but all eyes will be on UBS Arena where the New York Islanders will welcome in the Philadelphia Flyers. A mid-week match between two struggling teams may not normally draw much attention but when Keith Yandle steps on the ice, he’ll pass Doug Jarvis and become the NHL’s all-time iron man. Yandle has played in his 964th consecutive match last night, failing to miss a game since starting his streak on March 26, 2009. Phil Kessel, who has his own streak going, will also be in action tonight in his 941st consecutive game. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Sports
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jesper Froden: Jumps up to taxi squad

Froden joined the taxi squad Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Froden has made one appearance this season against the Islanders on Dec. 16 in which he registered two shots, three hits and one block in 12:59 of ice time. With both Anton Blidh (upper body) and Nick Foligno (upper body) dealing with injuries, Froden could be pressed into service versus Colorado on Wednesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Demoted to taxi squad

Dries was reassigned from the active roster to the taxi squad Tuesday. Dries has averaged 9:35 of ice time -- 1:25 during the power play -- and been held without a point over two NHL appearances this season. He was demoted the same day J.T. Miller returned from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Steven Fogarty: Promoted to taxi squad

Fogarty was elevated from AHL Providence to the taxi squad Tuesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports. Fogarty has tallied 23 points over 26 AHL Providence performances this season. The 28-year-old has yet to participate in a 2021-22 NHL contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Lassi Thomson: Joins taxi squad

Thomson was recalled from AHL Belleville to the active roster Tuesday. Thomson has averaged 16:30 of ice time -- 1:22 during the power play -- and recorded three assists over 12 appearances this season. The 21-year-old was demoted to the taxi squad Jan. 1 to accommodate Erik Brannstrom's (COVID-19 protocols) return from injured reserve. Brannstrom entered COVID-19 protocols the same day Thomson was recalled. Since rejoining the AHL on Jan. 5, Thomson has recorded three points over six AHL Belleville performances.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mikhail Berdin: Sent to taxi squad

Berdin was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday. Berdin will serve as emergency depth for the Jets in goal now that Eric Comrie has cleared the COVID-19 protocols. The 23-year-old Berdin did not make his NHL debut during his stint on the active roster.
NHL

