Stars' Rhett Gardner: Elevated to taxi squad

Eight games are on the slate tonight in the NHL, but all eyes will be on UBS Arena where the New York Islanders will welcome in the Philadelphia Flyers. A mid-week match between two struggling teams may not normally draw much attention but when Keith Yandle steps on the ice, he’ll pass Doug Jarvis and become the NHL’s all-time iron man. Yandle has played in his 964th consecutive match last night, failing to miss a game since starting his streak on March 26, 2009. Phil Kessel, who has his own streak going, will also be in action tonight in his 941st consecutive game. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO