ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Riley Damiani: Promoted from AHL Texas

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Damiani was elevated to the taxi squad from AHL Texas...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

5-star LB, nation's No. 4 recruit in 2022 class decommits from Texas A&M

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 class has re-opened his recruitment. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaran reported on Monday that 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins has decommitted from Texas A&M. This news comes after recent visits to Florida and LSU. He initially gave his verbal pledge to the Aggies in early January.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Sean McDermott on Bills not squib kicking with 13 seconds left against Chiefs: 'That starts with me'

The Buffalo Bills were up three points with 13 seconds left against the Kansas City Chiefs. They were 13 seconds away from advancing to the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still managed to tie the game in the final seconds, going 44 yards in two plays to set up Harrison Butker's game-tying 49-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime. The Bills could have squib kicked the ball and given the Chiefs less time (taking approximately four or five seconds off the clock) but potentially better field position.
NFL
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahl Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is ‘Not Where He Needs To Be’ For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s early in the Tuukka Rask 2.0 Era for the Boston Bruins, but the results have been discouraging thus far. Rask fell to 2-2 in his four starts since rejoining the Bruins this month with a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday night. Rask allowed five goals on just 27 shots faced, sinking Boston’s chances in what ended up as just the Bruins’ third loss of the month. Never one to shy away from a bad performance, Rask spoke with the media after the game and matter-of-factly explained his level of play. “Obviously,” Rask said, “I...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Riley Tufte: Joins taxi squad

Tufte was elevated from AHL Texas to the taxi squad Monday. Tufte has logged 13 points over 24 AHL Texas appearances this season. The 23-year-old scored two goals and distributed one assist in Friday's 5-2 victory over AHL Rockford. He last appeared in the NHL on Dec. 20 against the Wild, going scoreless and recording 7:12 of ice time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Akira Schmid: Recalled from AHL Utica

Schmid was promoted from AHL Utica to the active roster Tuesday. Schmid has posted a 9-0-2 record with a 1.54 GAA and a .948 save percentage over 11 appearances with AHL Utica this season. The 21-year-old's most recent NHL performance was a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings on Dec. 18, when he stopped 25 of 30 shots on net.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy