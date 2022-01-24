ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Stephen Glass suggests more new arrivals could join Vicente Besuijen at Aberdeen

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass did not rule out further signings after beating “stiff competition” to sign Holland Under-19 international winger Vicente Besuijen on Monday.

The 20-year-old former Roma youth international has signed until the summer of 2026 to join from ADO Den Haag, the second signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of American midfielder Dante Polvara.

The Dons kept Besuijen’s arrival quiet until everything had been agreed, with his signing coming amid continuing links to Celtic winger Mikey Johnson.

Asked if further signings could be expected, Glass said: “We’re happy with what we’ve done today. We’ve got a game to concentrate on now.

“There’s always stuff in the background, and if there’s anything to announce we will do so as we did today.

“But this one we managed to keep under wraps, which is nice.”

Besuijen made 30 appearances for Den Haag in the Eredivisie last season, and has six goals and 10 assists in the Dutch second tier this season.

“There was a lot of competition to sign a player at that level, and we’re delighted Vicente chose us, and delighted the club backed the decision making,” Glass added.

“He’s an attacking player, he can play anywhere across the front, and he’s had a really good pedigree in the top league in Holland, a big club in Den Haag. I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him progress.”

With Aberdeen having faced competition to sign Besuijen, Glass said the club’s history of developing young players was a factor.

“When you’re in demand you get the opportunity and the luxury to pick,” he said. “There are multiple reasons he’s chosen to come here and the history of the club is one of them.”

The Dons have paid an undisclosed fee to Den Haag but Glass said that did not mean exits were inevitable as Ryan Hedges and Calvin Ramsey are linked with moves away – with the latter said to be interesting Serie A club Bologna.

“The two things are not linked at all,” Glass said. “Ryan is still with us and unless any club comes up with the right money…he’ll still be here and helping us.

“(Calvin), there’s no update. He’s an Aberdeen player…There’s interest from a lot of people in Calvin. Any bids go to the board.

“If it gets to a level that I need to know about I’ll be told but we’ve not got to that stage yet so either there are no bids, or they’re very far from where they should be.”

Besuijen will not be available for Tuesday’s trip to St Mirren as the Colombia-born player waits for his work permit to come through.

Although Aberdeen beat the Buddies 4-1 at home last month, they suffered a 3-2 defeat on their last visit to Paisley, having allowed St Mirren to come from behind following the 51st minute dismissal of Teddy Jenks.

Glass is braced for a tough encounter but wants Aberdeen to apply pressure to those around them in the battle for Europe.

“We know that over the next week or two there’s a big opportunity to put points on the board,” he said.

“All the teams around us are playing each other but those things are only important if we take care of our own business.”

Sports
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

More injury woe for St Johnstone with Nadir Ciftci set for spell on sidelines

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
SOCCER
newschain

Motherwell battle to draw with Hibernian despite Liam Donnelly red card

Ten-man Motherwell held out for a point in a goalless cinch Premiership encounter with Hibernian. Midfielder Liam Donnelly and manager Graham Alexander were both red-carded in the closing 20 minutes at Fir Park but Hibs could not capitalise. Substitute Christian Doidge missed their best chance of the game as Shaun...
SOCCER
newschain

Sam Johnstone a mystery absentee as Preston put ragged West Brom to the sword

England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was a mystery absentee as West Brom supporters turned on head coach Valerien Ismael during a 2-0 defeat to Prest. Johnstone was expected to return after completing his three-match ban following his sending off against Cardiff, but he did not feature in the matchday squad. His...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

