Mobile, AL

State Auditor Zeigler says he won’t run for governor

By Chad Petri
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6E7t_0du9Hcqh00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — After talking about the possibility of running for months, State Auditor Jim Zeigler says he won’t run for governor after all. In a news release sent Sunday evening, Zeigler indicated he couldn’t match the fundraising of other challengers.

“Even though I get a lot of bang for the buck as a candidate the Governor’s race has attracted a massive amount of money from well-funded challengers,” said Zeigler. The State Auditor had gained a large following via a Facebook page that opposed tolls on the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. While he seemed to be able to muster support online, it appears that support didn’t necessarily translate to fundraising efforts. In mid-2021 he set up an exploratory campaign to look at the possibility of running for governor. Zeigler has been a frequent critic of Republican incumbent Governor Kay Ivey and last year issued an obituary for Alabama’s then almost dead prison plan.

