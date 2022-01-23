Why Jason Aldean Suddenly Started Talking About Politics

Jason Aldean has been named Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) 2022 Artist Humanitarian Award recipient. He has contributed to numerous organizations over the course of his career, including Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, GA’s Children’s Hospital, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ACM Lifting Lives, Red Cross, and more. In his hometown of Macon, Georgia, Jason has raised over $2 million for Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital, GA’s Children’s Hospital. In his decade-plus of support of the Susan G. Komen chapters across the country, he has raised more than $4.1 million through ticket sales and events. Jason will be recognized with the Artist Humanitarian Award during CRS Honors on Wednesday, February 23rd in Nashville.
