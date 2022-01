Benchmark Advances CDP’s Efforts To Advance Management and Disclosure of Financially-Relevant Climate and Environmental Issues by Global Organizations. As part of its continuous efforts to use data and analytics to limit emissions, Benchmark Digital Partners (Benchmark), a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) enterprise software solutions, announced it has been named a CDP Gold Software Partner for the United States and has joined CDP’s global network of Accredited Solutions Providers (ASP). Benchmark earned this esteemed designation in recognition of its efforts to equip organizations with the resources, insight and expertise needed to achieve and sustain improvements in their ESG performance. CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) is the global non-profit behind the world’s leading voluntary environmental data disclosure system.

